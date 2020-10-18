Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.