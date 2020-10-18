Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,614 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.