Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 11,745 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 225,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in CVS Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning raised its position in CVS Health by 20.0% during the third quarter. Professional Planning now owns 20,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

CVS stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

