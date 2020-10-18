Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

