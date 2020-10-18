Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,166,000. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 58,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $79.22 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

