Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth about $3,175,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 38.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 139.54%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

