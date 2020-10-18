Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 76.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 252,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after buying an additional 109,379 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 38.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

