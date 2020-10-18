Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $232,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

