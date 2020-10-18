Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $127.12. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.