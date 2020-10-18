Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 334.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,980 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 747.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 59,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 52,628 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $433.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.98 and its 200 day moving average is $387.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.