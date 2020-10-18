Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Roku by 13.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $4,974,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.48.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.28, for a total transaction of $5,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $45,183.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 319,997 shares of company stock valued at $54,118,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $222.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.32 and a beta of 1.85. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

