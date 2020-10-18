Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 676 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UNH stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day moving average is $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

