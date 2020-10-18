Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 300 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 decreased their target price on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

BA stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.27.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

