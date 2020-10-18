Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,433.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.