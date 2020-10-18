FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in SYSCO by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 149,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

