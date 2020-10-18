FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 4,653 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

