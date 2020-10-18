FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $162.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

