FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,928 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,916,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 221,157 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

NYSE:PNC opened at $111.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

