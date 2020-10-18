FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 1,909 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

