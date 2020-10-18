FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of O opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

