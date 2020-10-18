FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.