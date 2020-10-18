FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 5,323 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

