FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 3,845 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

