FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after buying an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Global Payments by 99.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,501,000 after buying an additional 725,797 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Global Payments by 441.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,516,000 after buying an additional 531,201 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $61,284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after buying an additional 281,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.59.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.72.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

