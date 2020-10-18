FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 465.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.97 and a 200-day moving average of $162.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

