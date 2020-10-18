FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.14. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.