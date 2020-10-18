FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 10,952 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

