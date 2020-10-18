FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at $3,843,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 392.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

