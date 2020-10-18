FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0299

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $9.01 million and $16,826.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00268990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.01399125 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00153812 BTC.

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,861,902 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

