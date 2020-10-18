Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of FLEX opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Flex has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flex by 35.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,138,000 after buying an additional 4,635,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $30,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,807,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 403.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.