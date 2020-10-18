FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,079,000 after buying an additional 615,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,483,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,788,000 after buying an additional 283,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,066,000 after buying an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 71.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after buying an additional 229,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $249.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.71. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, 140166 cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

