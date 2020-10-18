First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.14 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 746,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 684,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68.

