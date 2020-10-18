First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.63. 12,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 8,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

