First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 52,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 19,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

