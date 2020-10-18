First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.77 and last traded at $68.47. 12,419 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.