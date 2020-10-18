First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.48 and last traded at $88.48. Approximately 34,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 70,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58.

