First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.75. 35,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 20,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.