First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.53.

FM stock opened at C$12.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.98. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$14.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.5619952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

