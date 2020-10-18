First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.53.

FM opened at C$12.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.38. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.5619952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

