Financial Review: Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) vs. The National Security Group (OTCMKTS:NSEC)

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of The National Security Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of The National Security Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The National Security Group and Federal Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The National Security Group and Federal Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group $67.40 million 0.45 $4.07 million N/A N/A Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.78 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

The National Security Group has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares The National Security Group and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group -5.18% -6.62% -2.21% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

The National Security Group has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Life Group beats The National Security Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary life, accident and health, supplemental hospital, and cancer insurance products in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The company distributes its products through independent agents, home service agents, and brokers. The National Security Group, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

