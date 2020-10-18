Financial Contrast: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Community Capital Bancshares and FNCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and FNCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.70 $1.24 million N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp $53.68 million 2.20 $11.07 million N/A N/A

FNCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp 22.16% 8.72% 0.95%

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Community Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, it offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, person to person transfers, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of January 24, 2020, the company operated 17 branch offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties; and a limited purpose office in Allentown, Lehigh County. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

