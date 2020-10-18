Financial Comparison: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) versus Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genetron and Personalis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 0 0 N/A Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Personalis has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than Genetron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genetron and Personalis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $45.68 million 22.81 -$95.47 million N/A N/A Personalis $65.21 million 13.02 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -19.16

Personalis has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron N/A N/A N/A Personalis -43.16% -31.11% -20.78%

Summary

Personalis beats Genetron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer. It also provides in-vitro diagnostics products, including 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma; GENETRON S5, a semiconductor sequencer used in the field of gene detection; and Genetron S2000 that enables gene panel sequencing. In addition, the company develops ctDNA Lung Cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. It also offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers. The company also provides accuracy and content enhanced platform (ACE) that enhances nucleic acid preparation processes and combines it with patented assay and sequencing methods. ACE Platform offers multiple products and services, such as ACE extended cancer panel for DNA and RNA, and ACE cancer research Exome and Transcriptome. In addition, it develops NeXT Dx test, which helps oncologists to identify potential therapies and clinical trial options for cancer patients, as well as offers whole genome sequencing, which provides DNA sequencing and data analysis services; and ACE CancerPlus Test. The company also provides a liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus the more narrowly focused liquid biopsy assays that are currently available. It serves approximately 50 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

