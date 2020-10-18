Financial Comparison: Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CLTS) and NXT-ID (OTCMKTS:NXTD)

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) and Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CLTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get NXT-ID alerts:

2.2% of NXT-ID shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of NXT-ID shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NXT-ID has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NXT-ID and Earth Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXT-ID -50.10% -20.47% -5.55% Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A -2,095.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NXT-ID and Earth Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXT-ID 0 0 0 0 N/A Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXT-ID and Earth Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXT-ID $17.14 million 0.73 -$11.79 million N/A N/A Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Earth Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NXT-ID.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc., a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP. The company also offers Flip, a new contactless payment device that will enable cryptocurrency holders to use the value of their currency to make purchases at millions of retail locations; Wi-Mag that allows users to make payments at most POS terminals; and SmartPay with the ability to make payments by dynamic magnetic stripe or through interacting with a terminal through EMV, NFC, or barcode functionality on various devices. The company sells its products through dealers and distributors. It has a strategic alliance agreement with QubeChain LLC for the development and marketing of blockchain-based technology solutions in the healthcare, payments, and other strategic markets. Under the Agreement, the companies will jointly offer technology products and solutions from both companies to their respective customer bases and collaborate to pursue new market opportunities. Nxt-ID, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Sebastian, Florida.

Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

Earth Life Sciences Inc. focuses on training law enforcement, security, investigation, and protection for officers and individuals. It also has an option agreement to earn 100% interests in certain mineral concessions located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Tactical Training Academy Inc. and changed its name to Earth Life Sciences Inc. in June 2014. Earth Life Sciences Inc. is based in Longueil, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NXT-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.