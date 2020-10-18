Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $60.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

