Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $105.00 at DA Davidson

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. Fastly has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $43,471,409.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,021,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $311,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,656,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

