F.N.B. (FNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNB opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

