Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,383 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.8% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.