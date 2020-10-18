EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Short Interest Update

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About EXXARO RESOURCE/S
