EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Short Interest Update

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About EXXARO RESOURCE/S

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

