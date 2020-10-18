Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 512.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 239,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.