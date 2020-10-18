ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $14,068,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 236,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ExlService by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,473 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.